Heritage Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 1,108 iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCHI. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 39.2% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 147,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,763,000 after purchasing an additional 41,542 shares in the last quarter. Miller Investment Management LP lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 104.3% during the second quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 486,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,898,000 after purchasing an additional 248,187 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 111.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,774,000 after purchasing an additional 86,480 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 79,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter worth about $9,899,000.

MCHI stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.29. 108,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,558,030. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.26. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12 month low of $50.86 and a 12 month high of $65.25.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

