Heritage Wealth Advisors Boosts Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,519 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.6% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 105,566 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,741,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 85,792 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 162,075 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $22,632,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 22,398 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,414 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

Walt Disney stock traded up $2.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,966,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,185,709. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $147.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

