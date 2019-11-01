Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.89-3.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.833-4.897 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.93 billion.Herbalife Nutrition also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.52-0.72 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Pi Financial raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.75 to $12.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Herbalife Nutrition presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.25.

HLF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.54. 345,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,145. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.86. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $61.77.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 61.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

