Henderson Smaller Companies Inv Trst (LON:HSL) Shares Up 0.1%

Henderson Smaller Companies Inv Trst PLC (LON:HSL) shares shot up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 885 ($11.56) and last traded at GBX 883.20 ($11.54), 12,315 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 86% from the average session volume of 88,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 882 ($11.52).

The company has a market capitalization of $656.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 864.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 790.10.

Henderson Smaller Companies Inv Trst Company Profile (LON:HSL)

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

