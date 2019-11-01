Henderson European Focus Trust (LON:HEFT) Shares Down 0.6%

Henderson European Focus Trust PLC (LON:HEFT)’s share price dropped 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,255 ($16.40) and last traded at GBX 1,255.55 ($16.41), approximately 3,303 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 34,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,262.50 ($16.50).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,224.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,126.25. The stock has a market cap of $275.18 million and a PE ratio of 297.67.

Henderson European Focus Trust Company Profile (LON:HEFT)

Henderson European Focus Trust plc is an investment company. The Company seeks to maximize total return from a focused portfolio of listed stocks, mainly in Continental Europe. The Company invests in a diversified portfolio of investments. Its portfolio contains between 50 to 60 stocks, with a single stock weighting of approximately 10% of the net asset value (NAV) of the portfolio at the time of investment.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson European Focus Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson European Focus Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.