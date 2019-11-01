Healthier Choices Management (OTCMKTS:HCMC) Issues Earnings Results

Healthier Choices Management (OTCMKTS:HCMC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $3.42 million during the quarter.

HCMC remained flat at $$0.00 on Friday. 259,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,635,020. Healthier Choices Management has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.

Healthier Choices Management Company Profile

Healthier Choices Management Corp. provides e-liquids, vaporizers, and related products. The company operates through Natural and Organic Retail Stores, and Vapor Products segments. Its vaporizers are battery-powered products that enable users to inhale nicotine vapor without smoke, tar, ash, or carbon monoxide.

