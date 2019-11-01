Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the September 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 403,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,061,000 after purchasing an additional 85,591 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 13,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 381,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,739,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,724,000 after purchasing an additional 317,695 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Trust Of America alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Trust Of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

NYSE HTA traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $30.74. 1,520,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,225. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.32. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 1-year low of $24.21 and a 1-year high of $31.57.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.45 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust Of America will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.