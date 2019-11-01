Head to Head Review: Minco Capital (OTCMKTS:MGHCF) vs. Vale (OTCMKTS:VALE)

Minco Capital (OTCMKTS:MGHCF) and Vale (NYSE:VALE) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Minco Capital and Vale’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minco Capital N/A N/A -$4.94 million N/A N/A Vale $36.58 billion 1.65 $6.86 billion $1.85 6.35

Vale has higher revenue and earnings than Minco Capital.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Minco Capital and Vale, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minco Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Vale 0 11 4 0 2.27

Vale has a consensus price target of $13.49, suggesting a potential upside of 14.91%. Given Vale’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vale is more favorable than Minco Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Minco Capital and Vale’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minco Capital N/A -12.60% -12.42% Vale 9.79% 20.43% 9.65%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Minco Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.4% of Vale shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Minco Capital has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vale has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vale beats Minco Capital on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Minco Capital Company Profile

Minco Capital Corp. operates as an investment issuer. It invests in privately and publicly traded companies. The company was formerly known as Minco Gold Corporation and changed its name to Minco Capital Corp. in February 2019. Minco Capital Corp. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Vale Company Profile

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services. The Coal segment is involved in the extraction of metallurgical and thermal coal; and provides related logistic services. The Base Metals segment produces and extracts non-ferrous minerals, including nickel; and its by-products, such as copper, gold, silver, cobalt, precious metals, and others. The company was formerly known as Companhia Vale do Rio Doce and changed its name to Vale S.A. in May 2009. Vale S.A. was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

