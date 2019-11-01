Head to Head Comparison: UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) vs. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO)

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) and CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH pays out 97.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH and CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH $129.59 million 4.69 -$36.22 million $0.74 20.32 CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH $276.58 million 2.70 $50.07 million N/A N/A

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has higher revenue and earnings than UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH and CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH 0 0 5 0 3.00 CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH 0 2 0 0 2.00

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.68%. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.62%. Given UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH is more favorable than CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH.

Profitability

This table compares UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH and CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH -23.38% -22.16% -3.65% CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH -18.32% 6.72% 0.45%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.1% of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.5% of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH beats UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland. In addition, the Company owns a portfolio of REIT securities.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

