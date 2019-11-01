Head to Head Comparison: BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) vs. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:RIOCF)

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) and RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for BRT Apartments and RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRT Apartments 0 1 3 0 2.75 RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00

BRT Apartments currently has a consensus price target of $14.75, indicating a potential downside of 11.99%. Given BRT Apartments’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe BRT Apartments is more favorable than RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust.

Dividends

BRT Apartments pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust does not pay a dividend. BRT Apartments pays out 90.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.0% of BRT Apartments shares are held by institutional investors. 38.7% of BRT Apartments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BRT Apartments and RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRT Apartments -2.84% -1.25% -0.31% RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BRT Apartments and RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRT Apartments $119.64 million 2.23 $8.07 million $0.97 17.28 RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

BRT Apartments has higher revenue and earnings than RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust.

Summary

BRT Apartments beats RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. Our portfolio is comprised of 233 properties, including 16 development properties, with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.7 million square feet.

