HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Shares Purchased by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 346,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,865,000 after acquiring an additional 108,200 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 51,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 10,907 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,863,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 209,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,261,000 after acquiring an additional 12,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 54,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. 70.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised HCA Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.69.

In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total transaction of $124,626.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,899.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan bought 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.10 per share, with a total value of $31,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.70. The company had a trading volume of 138,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,452. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.87. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 1 year low of $110.31 and a 1 year high of $147.42.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 173.49% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 16.38%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

