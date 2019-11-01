Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $24.00. 5,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,580. The stock has a market cap of $147.37 million, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.81 and its 200 day moving average is $24.56. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $28.62.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.28 million during the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.58%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th.

In other Hawthorn Bancshares news, Director Frank E. Burkhead bought 2,000 shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.71 per share, for a total transaction of $43,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 15.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 27,828 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares during the third quarter worth $1,091,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares during the second quarter worth $658,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 66.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 78.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.05% of the company’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and a range of lending services, including commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans.

