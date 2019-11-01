Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Short Interest Update

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,200 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the September 15th total of 133,500 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

HWKN stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.40. 842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,947. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.48. Hawkins has a 52 week low of $32.79 and a 52 week high of $47.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.23 million, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.89.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hawkins had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $147.34 million for the quarter.

HWKN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Hawkins from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Hawkins by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Hawkins during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Hawkins during the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Hawkins during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Hawkins during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. 59.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

