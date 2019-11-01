Harvest Management LLC Sells 7,000 Shares of Sothebys (NYSE:BID)

Harvest Management LLC lowered its stake in Sothebys (NYSE:BID) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Sothebys makes up approximately 2.4% of Harvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Harvest Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Sothebys worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Sothebys in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sothebys by 58.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Sothebys by 54.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sothebys in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sothebys in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

Shares of Sothebys stock remained flat at $$56.99 during trading on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Sothebys has a one year low of $32.01 and a one year high of $59.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.62.

Sothebys (NYSE:BID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.11). Sothebys had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $361.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sothebys will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BID. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sothebys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Sothebys in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sothebys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Sothebys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.80.

In other Sothebys news, Director Dennis M. Weibling sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total transaction of $1,028,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis M. Weibling sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $150,956.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,451,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,200 shares of company stock worth $2,403,346. 16.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sotheby's operates as an auctioneer of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles in the United States, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, China, Switzerland, France, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Agency and Finance. The Agency segment accepts property on consignment; and matches sellers to buyers through the auction or private sale process.

