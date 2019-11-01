Harvest Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,000 Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Harvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 2nd quarter worth $304,000.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

NASDAQ RRGB traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,554. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.57 and a 52 week high of $36.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.72. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RRGB. Maxim Group set a $44.00 price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.57.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.