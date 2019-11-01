Harvest Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,000 Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Harvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 2nd quarter worth $304,000.
NASDAQ RRGB traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,554. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.57 and a 52 week high of $36.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.24.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on RRGB. Maxim Group set a $44.00 price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.57.
About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.
