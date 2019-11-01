Harvest Capital Credit (HCAP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 8th. Analysts expect Harvest Capital Credit to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Harvest Capital Credit had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. On average, analysts expect Harvest Capital Credit to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:HCAP opened at $9.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.67. Harvest Capital Credit has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 10.39, a current ratio of 10.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.20%. Harvest Capital Credit’s payout ratio is 103.23%.

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Jolson acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $146,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Jolson acquired 6,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $59,868.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 40,440 shares of company stock worth $396,584 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

