Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KHC. AGF Investments America Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.8% in the second quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 19,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.3% in the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6.4% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 51.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KHC. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Guggenheim set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.76.

In other Kraft Heinz news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 25,068,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $712,952,605.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Damme Alexandre Van acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.45 per share, with a total value of $7,112,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,379.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KHC stock opened at $32.33 on Friday. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52 week low of $24.86 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.77.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 43.40% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.33%.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

