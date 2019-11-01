Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 454 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 492.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total value of $76,373.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 204,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,598,169.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $202,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,002 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,654 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SWKS opened at $91.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $60.12 and a 1-year high of $94.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.83.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.71 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 26.10%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Charter Equity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Cowen raised Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.42.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

