Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.71 Million Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,685 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 7,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period.

NYSE:FRC opened at $107.23 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $79.42 and a 12-month high of $108.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.96.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $837.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.80%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FRC. Bank of America lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on First Republic Bank from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James cut First Republic Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on First Republic Bank to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.69.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

