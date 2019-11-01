Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.61 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,685 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 225.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 167.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after buying an additional 53,219 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 447,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,491,000 after buying an additional 10,575 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 66,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFAV opened at $75.44 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.44.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.