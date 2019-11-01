Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KSU. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after acquiring an additional 12,805 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 18.5% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 13.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 319,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,910,000 after buying an additional 37,691 shares during the period. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 132.9% in the second quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 759,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,749,000 after buying an additional 433,708 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $141.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $90.55 and a twelve month high of $149.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.11 and its 200-day moving average is $124.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $747.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 24.12%.

In other news, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 6,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.39, for a total transaction of $871,347.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KSU. Raymond James boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.59.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

