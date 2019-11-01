Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Harmonic from $6.75 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Harmonic from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of HLIT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.78. 1,111,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,108. The company has a market cap of $697.16 million, a PE ratio of 259.33, a P/E/G ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.87. Harmonic has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $8.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $84.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.07 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $651,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 159,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,046.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. Scopia Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 6,092,937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,816,000 after buying an additional 3,215,344 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,720,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,242,787 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,497,000 after buying an additional 584,615 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,971,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 270.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 212,010 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

