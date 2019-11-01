Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 523,183 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.2% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $25,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,546.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,285,218 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,642,650,000 after acquiring an additional 45,351,980 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,517,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,507,848,000 after acquiring an additional 839,300 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,929,924 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,036,035,000 after acquiring an additional 478,368 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,527,442 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $904,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,540 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,909,185 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $761,250,000 after acquiring an additional 44,733 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $50.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.96.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 18,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $948,508.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $26,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 193,130 shares of company stock worth $9,359,179 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,091,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,053,574. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The company has a market capitalization of $200.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

