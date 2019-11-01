Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst (NYSE:BNY)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst (NYSE:BNY) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNY. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst by 9,575.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 139,804 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst during the 2nd quarter valued at about $375,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 15,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BNY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.01. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,983. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average of $13.76. Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $14.67.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. This is a positive change from Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

About Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

