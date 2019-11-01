Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the healthcare company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.57% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hanger, Inc. delivers orthotic and prosthetic patient care, and distributes O&P products and rehabilitative solutions. The company’s products & services segment provides Hanger distributes branded and private label O&P devices, products and components and provides rehabilitative solutions. Hanger Inc., formerly known as Hanger Orthoped, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Shares of OTCMKTS HNGR opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. Hanger has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $22.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.21.

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $281.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.31 million.

In other news, insider Jay C. Wendt sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $55,569.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HNGR. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hanger during the second quarter valued at $2,936,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hanger by 27.1% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 251,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after buying an additional 53,700 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Hanger during the second quarter valued at about $1,400,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Hanger during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Hanger by 203.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,147 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. 3.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hanger

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

