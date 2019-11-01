Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.48-0.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.719-1.769 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.75 billion.

Shares of NYSE HBI traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.48. The stock had a trading volume of 10,697,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,254,963. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.22 and its 200-day moving average is $15.93. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $19.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 63.57%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

HBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.29.

In other Hanesbrands news, CEO Gerald Evans purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $147,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,407,671.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 93,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $1,505,232.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 520,490 shares in the company, valued at $8,400,708.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

