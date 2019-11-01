Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 11,794 Shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 593,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,794 shares during the period. Nasdaq makes up 1.2% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.36% of Nasdaq worth $58,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NDAQ. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 83,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 140,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 213,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 8,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Lars Ottersgard sold 4,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $481,919.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total transaction of $145,973.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NDAQ. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $113.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.70.

Nasdaq stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.93. The company had a trading volume of 10,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,186. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Nasdaq Inc has a one year low of $75.49 and a one year high of $105.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.35 and a 200 day moving average of $96.80.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $632.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nasdaq Inc will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.84%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

