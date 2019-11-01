Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,476 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Intuit were worth $26,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 58.2% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 76,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,049,000 after purchasing an additional 28,226 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 123.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 46,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,209,000 after purchasing an additional 25,797 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.3% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 49,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 35.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.74, for a total transaction of $726,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 39,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $680,666.35. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,279 shares of company stock valued at $68,553,645. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $257.13. The company had a trading volume of 41,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,884. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.61 and a 52 week high of $295.77. The firm has a market cap of $67.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.12, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $264.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.91.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.37. Intuit had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 43.86%. The business had revenue of $994.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Intuit to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Intuit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.21.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

