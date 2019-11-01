Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Amgen were worth $37,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other Amgen news, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total value of $2,793,547.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,793,069.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $77,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,851 shares of company stock worth $3,671,900 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $211.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $240.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $243.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.17.

AMGN stock traded up $5.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $218.86. The company had a trading volume of 284,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $125.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.21 and a 200 day moving average of $187.58. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $213.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 79.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.