Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 640,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,505 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 1.0% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $48,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 23.7% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 9,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 49.1% in the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 33,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 10,921 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.5% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 45,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.8% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 305,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $4,080,000. 68.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Nicholas Donoghoe acquired 7,525 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.19 per share, with a total value of $498,079.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,427.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 15,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $1,163,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 88,077 shares of company stock worth $4,401,551 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Cowen set a $90.00 target price on AbbVie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. TheStreet cut AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on AbbVie from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.51.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $2.16 on Friday, reaching $81.71. 10,281,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,853,731. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.36. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.66 and a 52 week high of $94.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.11%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

