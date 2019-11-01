Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $105.57 Million Holdings in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 13.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,075,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,130 shares during the quarter. Grand Canyon Education accounts for approximately 2.1% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $105,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,338,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,619,000 after purchasing an additional 552,523 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 93.9% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 738,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,443,000 after acquiring an additional 357,655 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 61.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 857,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,366,000 after acquiring an additional 327,914 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1,730.0% in the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 275,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,193,000 after acquiring an additional 260,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter worth about $24,195,000. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barrington Research set a $145.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $145.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.94. 4,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,245. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 1-year low of $90.67 and a 1-year high of $132.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.70.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $174.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 2,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total transaction of $252,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,695.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dilek Marsh sold 1,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total transaction of $126,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,376,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $596,730. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

