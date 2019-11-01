Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,622 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Adobe were worth $19,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $325.00 price target on shares of Adobe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $283.00 price target for the company. Nomura cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.83.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.34, for a total value of $823,020.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,374,867.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $2,500,110. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $277.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654,924. The stock has a market cap of $131.40 billion, a PE ratio of 49.99, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $204.95 and a fifty-two week high of $313.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $274.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The software company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

