Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 15,000 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.17% of Tyler Technologies worth $17,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 9.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 50,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,166,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 40.2% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth $26,569,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 18,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total transaction of $4,724,970.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian K. Miller sold 11,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.89, for a total value of $2,798,246.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 49,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,464,776.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,704 shares of company stock worth $32,713,354 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYL stock traded up $3.75 on Friday, reaching $272.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,115. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.44. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.26 and a 12-month high of $274.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.01). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $275.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.89.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

