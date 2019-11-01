Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 6,378 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 6.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 91,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,378 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 200.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 158.8% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 77.5% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

BATS EZU traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.69. 772,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.04.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.