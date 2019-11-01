Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 36,961 Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 13.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 247,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 36,961 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group were worth $5,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth $163,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 412.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 9,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth $263,000. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RUTH traded up $4.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.95. The stock had a trading volume of 12,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.00. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The firm has a market cap of $631.49 million, a PE ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $110.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.41 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RUTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.