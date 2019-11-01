Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 17,791 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,763 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 17,791 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Micron Technology by 55.9% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 193,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,475,000 after purchasing an additional 69,435 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $271,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 1.6% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 87,663 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 63.6% during the second quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 364,394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,062,000 after purchasing an additional 141,599 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 281.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,095.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick J. Byrne sold 23,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $1,006,633.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,739 shares in the company, valued at $4,229,166.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,484 shares of company stock worth $2,439,568 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.20. 359,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,544,704. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.06. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $51.39.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

MU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America set a $60.00 target price on Micron Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.36.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

