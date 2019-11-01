Hancock Whitney Corp Has $4.31 Million Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 739.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,604 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 29,599 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,784 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 145,154 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,600,000 after buying an additional 10,371 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 574.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,264 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 8,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 9,623 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAZZ stock traded up $2.24 on Friday, reaching $127.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,530. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.42 and a 200-day moving average of $131.91. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12 month low of $113.52 and a 12 month high of $165.66.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $534.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.23 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 32.99%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer set a $176.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.20.

In other news, SVP Paul Treacy sold 4,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $600,575.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,597 shares of company stock valued at $764,057. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

