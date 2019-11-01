Hancock Whitney Corp Has $3.29 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 63.0% during the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $318,000. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 123,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,556,000 after buying an additional 14,032 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.0% during the second quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 34,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 13,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 47,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $63.77. 1,898,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.90. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

