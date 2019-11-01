Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its position in shares of Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 16,380 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.39% of Oxford Industries worth $4,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 13.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,835,463 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $214,926,000 after acquiring an additional 339,482 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,719,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $130,362,000 after acquiring an additional 11,080 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 38.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 686,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,073,000 after acquiring an additional 189,885 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,025,000 after acquiring an additional 14,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,143 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total value of $207,372.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,434,034.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OXM. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.43.

OXM stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.04. 767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,628. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.48. Oxford Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $93.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The textile maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.98 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries Inc will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.26%.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

