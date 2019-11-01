Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

A number of research analysts have commented on HALO shares. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HALO traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,305,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.77 and a beta of 1.79. Halozyme Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.24 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.13.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $39.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 23.53% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

