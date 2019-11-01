Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HALLMARK FINANCIAL and its wholly owned subsidiaries engage in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. Their business primarily involves marketing, underwriting and premium financing of non-standard automobile insurance, as well as claims adjusting and other insurance related services. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on HALL. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hallmark Financial Services from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub lowered Hallmark Financial Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hallmark Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of Hallmark Financial Services stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.10. The firm has a market cap of $307.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.60. Hallmark Financial Services has a one year low of $9.48 and a one year high of $20.30.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $112.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.75 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 7.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hallmark Financial Services will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Naveen Anand purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.38 per share, for a total transaction of $106,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,812. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HALL. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $398,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

