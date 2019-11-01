Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) Shares Gap Up to $10.51

Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.44, but opened at $10.51. Habit Restaurants shares last traded at $10.46, with a volume of 22,670 shares traded.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HABT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Habit Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Habit Restaurants in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Habit Restaurants from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.
The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $238.64 million, a P/E ratio of 61.88 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.82.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Habit Restaurants in the second quarter worth $49,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Habit Restaurants in the second quarter worth $113,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Habit Restaurants by 12.0% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Habit Restaurants by 11,464.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in Habit Restaurants by 5.9% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 25,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT)
The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.
