Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) Shares Gap Up to $10.51

Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.44, but opened at $10.51. Habit Restaurants shares last traded at $10.46, with a volume of 22,670 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HABT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Habit Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Habit Restaurants in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Habit Restaurants from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Get Habit Restaurants alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $238.64 million, a P/E ratio of 61.88 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.82.

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.19 million. Habit Restaurants had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Habit Restaurants Inc will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Habit Restaurants in the second quarter worth $49,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Habit Restaurants in the second quarter worth $113,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Habit Restaurants by 12.0% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Habit Restaurants by 11,464.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in Habit Restaurants by 5.9% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 25,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT)

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Habit Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Habit Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.