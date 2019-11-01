H John Greeniaus Sells 10,000 Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) Stock

Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) Director H John Greeniaus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE IPG traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,429,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,779,756. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.80. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $24.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on IPG. ValuEngine raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America raised Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 23.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 40.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 10,505 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.1% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,012,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,822,000 after acquiring an additional 246,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.