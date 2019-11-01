Grove Bank & Trust Raises Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 19.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,327 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Oracle were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 346.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $57.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group set a $57.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $56.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

In related news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $246,729.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,184.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 787,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $40,792,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,755 shares in the company, valued at $53,807,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 849,786 shares of company stock worth $44,213,156. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORCL stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,342,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,088,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $42.40 and a twelve month high of $60.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Oracle had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 27.71%. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 11th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

