Grove Bank & Trust Invests $215,000 in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,826 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Motco bought a new position in Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Splunk in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,341 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $1,536,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 529 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total value of $63,723.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,299,881.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,261 shares of company stock valued at $2,106,494 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPLK traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.05. 20,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,439. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.76 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. Splunk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $83.69 and a fifty-two week high of $143.70.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The software company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $516.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.97 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Splunk Inc will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Splunk from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Splunk from $158.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Splunk from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.13.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

