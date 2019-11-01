Grove Bank & Trust Buys New Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 116.0% during the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 34.8% during the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $197.00 price objective (up from $176.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.21.

Shares of DE stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.73. 43,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,912,630. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.45. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $132.68 and a 12-month high of $176.39. The stock has a market cap of $54.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 27.75%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.37%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

