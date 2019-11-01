Grove Bank & Trust Acquires 3,290 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth $486,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 78.9% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 43,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 19,178 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 10.9% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 79,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 52.6% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 149,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,107,000 after buying an additional 51,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

In other news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $252,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,276.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nomura set a $43.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $43.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $39.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.43.

Synchrony Financial stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.63. 102,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,955,555. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $21.77 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.