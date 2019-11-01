Grin (GRIN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $26.59 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 1st. Grin has a total market capitalization of $24.41 million and approximately $26.59 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00010646 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, LBank, KuCoin and TradeOgre. In the last week, Grin has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Grin

GRIN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 24,960,840 coins. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW

Grin Coin Trading

Grin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Hotbit, KuCoin, Coinall, LBank, BitForex and Bisq. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

