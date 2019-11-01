GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grifols, S.A., operates in the pharmaceutical-hospital sector engaged in the research, development and retailing of plasma derivates, products for intravenous therapy, clinical nutrition, diagnostic and hospital logistics systems. The Company operates its business through three divisions: Bioscience Division, Diagnostic Division and Hospital Division. The Bioscience division is engaged in the research, development, production and commercialization of plasma derivates. Diagnostic Division focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing and marketing diagnostics products for laboratory analysis, including products for Hospital Blood Banks and Transfusion Centers. Hospital Division provides non-biological products used in hospital pharmacies, surgery, nutritional support, fluid therapy and for other therapeutic uses. Grifols, S.A. is based in Barcelona, Spain. “

GRFS has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised GRIFOLS S A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Santander raised GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. GRIFOLS S A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $21.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,913. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.32. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $23.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. GRIFOLS S A/S had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 53,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 21,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp increased its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 35,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRIFOLS S A/S Company Profile

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

