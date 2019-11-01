Griffin Industrial Realty Inc (NASDAQ:GRIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Griffin Industrial Realty Inc (NASDAQ:GRIF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the September 15th total of 16,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

GRIF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Griffin Industrial Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Griffin Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Shares of Griffin Industrial Realty stock opened at $39.38 on Friday. Griffin Industrial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $27.98 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.90 million, a P/E ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.18.

Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Griffin Industrial Realty had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRIF. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in Griffin Industrial Realty by 295.3% in the second quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 210,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after buying an additional 157,538 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Griffin Industrial Realty by 24.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 141,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after buying an additional 27,872 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Griffin Industrial Realty by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Griffin Industrial Realty by 3.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Griffin Industrial Realty by 12.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc develops, manages, and leases industrial and commercial properties in the United States. As of November 30, 2018, the company owned 37 buildings comprising 25 industrial/warehouse buildings, 11 office/flex buildings, and a restaurant building. It also owns real estate properties in the Hartford, Connecticut area; the Lehigh Valley of Pennsylvania; and the greater Charlotte, North Carolina area, as well as Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Florida.

